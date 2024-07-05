JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $208.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $599.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $210.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.65.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

