O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,706,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,502,000 after buying an additional 91,416 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 110,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $208.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $210.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.03. The company has a market cap of $599.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

