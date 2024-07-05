Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,109 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 23,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $208.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.03. The company has a market capitalization of $599.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

