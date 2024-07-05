Norden Group LLC Purchases 137,027 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3,121.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,417 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $68.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

