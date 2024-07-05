Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,640 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $2,186,579.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,027,680.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $1,006,498.20.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $994,062.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $949,705.60.

On Monday, May 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $4,561,073.22.

On Thursday, April 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 18,955 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $1,650,411.85.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $2,299,651.60.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NET opened at $84.53 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of -159.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average is $85.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after buying an additional 412,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after acquiring an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $221,858,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.