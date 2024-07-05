Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.42.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $151.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.38 and a 52 week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

