CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

