Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 29,091 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,091 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.49. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

