Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 821.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 76,868 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

