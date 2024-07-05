Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,866,000 after buying an additional 100,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NOBL stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.