Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,168 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 370,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 74,337 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,053,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.