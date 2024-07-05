Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Moderna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Moderna by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,085,029.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,255 shares of company stock valued at $54,593,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

