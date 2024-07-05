QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz Sells 25,816 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 202.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 137,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 92,142 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,825,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

