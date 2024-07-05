Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total transaction of $113,340.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00.

Shares of PEN opened at $177.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $170.59 and a one year high of $341.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.10.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

