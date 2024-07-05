Insider Buying: Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$115,800.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$3.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.67. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$2.76 and a 52-week high of C$4.34.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$393.34 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1714964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVE shares. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TVE

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.