Didier Papadopoulos Sells 23,188 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $37,399.30.

On Monday, June 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $20,789.81.

On Friday, May 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,587 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $14,228.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. The firm’s revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $95,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819,837 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $15,357,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,088,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

