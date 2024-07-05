Leonard Livschitz Sells 10,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,014,052.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $96,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $92,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $106,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $105,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $178,050.00.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $10.53 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $805.76 million, a P/E ratio of 351.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grid Dynamics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 113.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,482,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 789,373 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after buying an additional 357,785 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $4,614,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 604,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 182,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $2,234,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.