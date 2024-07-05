Minang Turakhia Sells 1,404 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $96.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $124.11.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on iRhythm Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5,033.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 38,204 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.