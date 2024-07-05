Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Down to $54.11

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.11, but opened at $52.74. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $52.96, with a volume of 747,940 shares traded.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $185,228,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $22,893,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $21,882,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $21,684,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $17,322,000.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

