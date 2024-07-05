Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up to $37.81

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.81, but opened at $38.77. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 810,765 shares.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $592.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

