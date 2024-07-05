Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Gap Down to $4.51

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.36. Brandywine Realty Trust shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 108,276 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
