Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.40. Lufax shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 7,196,039 shares traded.

Lufax Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

About Lufax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Featured Stories

