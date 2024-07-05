Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Up to $143.47

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.47, but opened at $147.69. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $144.38, with a volume of 3,608,920 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

The company has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.88 and a 200 day moving average of $111.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,097,700 shares of company stock valued at $823,448,406. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 311.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

