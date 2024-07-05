GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $10.15

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $10.50. GDS shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 392,865 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Get GDS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GDS

GDS Stock Up 8.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.92 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GDS by 23.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its position in GDS by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.