2,131 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,934,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,144,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,207,000 after acquiring an additional 380,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CoStar Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after acquiring an additional 982,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after acquiring an additional 662,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,827,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

