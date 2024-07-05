Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 2,600,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,513,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Stock Up 13.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.38.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.