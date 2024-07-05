SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $231,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13,094.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $511,853,000 after purchasing an additional 957,612 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.1 %

NIKE stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average is $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

