SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.