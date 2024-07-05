Diversified Trust Co Has $348,000 Stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Squarespace by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Squarespace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,712 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Squarespace by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 912,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Squarespace by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 81,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at $9,648,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.60, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,448,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,798,728.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,448,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,798,728.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,745 shares of company stock worth $22,566,625. Insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SQSP shares. Baird R W cut shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

