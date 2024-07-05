Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $296,026.50 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $296,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,415.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $220,810.80.

Wayfair Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,374,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after acquiring an additional 386,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.