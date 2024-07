Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $296,026.50 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $296,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,415.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $220,810.80.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,374,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after acquiring an additional 386,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

