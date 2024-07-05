State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,992,000 after purchasing an additional 146,384 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 681,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 419,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $37,632,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 425,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,120 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ANF opened at $179.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.