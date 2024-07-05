State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 244 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average is $101.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

