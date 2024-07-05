Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Armstrong World Industries worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $112.88 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.35 and a 1-year high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.01.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

