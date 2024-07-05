Robert Arsov Sells 27,500 Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,994,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,370,261.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rumble alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $154,275.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $181,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $183,300.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $241,850.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $239,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Arsov sold 35,012 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $234,580.40.

On Thursday, April 4th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $235,200.00.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of Rumble stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. Rumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Report on Rumble

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rumble by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rumble by 1,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.