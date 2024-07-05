Albion Financial Group UT Has $471,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after buying an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $452.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

