Tracy D. Daw Sells 20,000 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Funko Price Performance

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.18. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. Research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FNKO. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

