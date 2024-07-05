Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.33

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 93223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,245 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 135,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,715,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 90,460 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

