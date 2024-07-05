Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.33

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 93223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,245 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 135,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,715,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 90,460 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

