Aaron Levie Sells 10,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BOX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BOX by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in BOX by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

