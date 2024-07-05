Aaron Levie Sells 10,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BOX Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOX
Institutional Trading of BOX
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BOX by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in BOX by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BOX
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.