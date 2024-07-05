Dominic Phillips Sells 21,112 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $726,675.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,010,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,775,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $641,905.97.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,682,000 after purchasing an additional 827,848 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Samsara by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,149 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Samsara by 102.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,170 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

