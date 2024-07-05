Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $487.37

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $487.37 and last traded at $487.07, with a volume of 2276985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $486.98.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.64 and a 200-day moving average of $438.27.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
