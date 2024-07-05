Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells 5,882 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $220,633.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,969,365.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $1,180,042.08.

On Friday, April 5th, Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.

JFrog Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $35.69 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. On average, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.