Tracie Oliver Sells 9,394 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

