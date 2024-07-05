ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.93

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.93 and last traded at $113.93, with a volume of 518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

ORIX Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.90.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ORIX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,519,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ORIX by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,356,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 4.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ORIX by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

