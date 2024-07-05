Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.81

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 54964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 26,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 73,776 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,556,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after buying an additional 482,067 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,285,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 55,136 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

