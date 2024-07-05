KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.78

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $60.34, with a volume of 51019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,413 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after buying an additional 65,402 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 62,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

