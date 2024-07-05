WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.06

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.06 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 128981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.

The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $209,682,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 85.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,577,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,295,000 after buying an additional 1,189,980 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 38,900.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,560,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,954,000 after buying an additional 1,556,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 13,594,672.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,495,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,312,000 after buying an additional 1,495,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 76.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,743,000 after buying an additional 621,546 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

