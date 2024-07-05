iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.47

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.47 and last traded at $82.39, with a volume of 3065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.12.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $985.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $427,000.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

