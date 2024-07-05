Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.13

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$26.13 and last traded at C$26.11, with a volume of 2213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC lowered Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.44.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Park Lawn

Park Lawn Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.34. The stock has a market cap of C$889.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.084724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.