Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,001.99

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4,001.99 and last traded at C$4,001.99, with a volume of 871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3,972.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,008.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSU

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3,768.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3,670.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 106.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$23.21 by C$14.00. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 111.5047198 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.378 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total transaction of C$3,768,390.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.