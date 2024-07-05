Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.69. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 1,096,482 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EXK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 7.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $936.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,810,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,440 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,065 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $19,008,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 90,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

